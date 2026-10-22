Jets, Dolphins advance rebuilds with draft capital and youth movement

The AFC East has been dominated by New England and Buffalo for nearly two decades, while the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have often been the division’s undercards. The Jets (2-4) and Dolphins (0-5) are both in rebuild mode in 2026, and they meet this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, with each franchise showing early signs of a long-term plan, according to the article.

New York is in its second season under coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey after a 3-14 campaign that included an NFL-first: the team failed to record a single interception. Sensing the direction of the season, the Jets traded cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and acquired three first-round picks in return. If used, those selections could leave New York with as many as six first-round picks over two years while keeping many young players under team control.

The Jets have already seen tangible returns from recent drafts. The trio of 2026 first-round picks accounted for five sacks, three touchdowns and two 100-yard receiving games early in the season. Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq had a 105-yard game in Week 3, edge rusher David Bailey recorded three sacks in Week 5 and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. had 103 yards in Week 6. The 2022–26 draft classes have produced 11 starters and key backups, and the roster now leans heavily on players 25 and under. Mougey’s 2025 draft class supplied starters such as right tackle Armand Membou, tight end Mason Taylor and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas.

More than 1,200 miles south, Miami completed its second rebuild of the past decade, shedding veterans and replacing both the general manager and head coach in the same offseason for the first time since 2016. Those moves generated an NFL-record $180 million in dead cap this season but also yielded enough draft capital for the Dolphins to select a league-high 13 rookies in April’s draft, according to the article.

Both franchises have accepted short-term pain via dead-cap hits and roster turnover in exchange for a stockpile of young talent and draft resources. The article frames those moves as the foundation both clubs are using in hopes of returning to contention in the AFC East.