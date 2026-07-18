Open Championship 2026: Final-round tee times (Eastern)

The final round of the 154th Open Championship will be played in pairs, with tee times listed in Eastern Time, according to the championship schedule. Play begins early and runs through late morning, with the first group off at 2:40 a.m. and the last at 9:20 a.m.

Early pairings start at 2:40 a.m., with Jesper Svensson and Keegan Bradley. Matthew Southgate and Laurie Canter follow at 2:50 a.m., then Jack McDonald and Ben Griffin at 3:00 a.m. Other morning pairings include Peter Uihlein and Kazuki Higa (3:10 a.m.), Sepp Straka and John Parry (3:20 a.m.), and Andy Sullivan and Aldrich Potgieter (3:30 a.m.). Marcus Plunkett and Ryo Hisatsune tee off at 3:40 a.m., with Min Woo Lee and Tyrrell Hatton at 3:50 a.m.

Mid-morning groups include Nick Taylor and MJ Daffue at 4:00 a.m., Eugenio Chacarra and Rickie Fowler at 4:15 a.m., Naoyuki Kataoka and Thomas Detry at 4:25 a.m., and J.J. Spaun and Victor Perez at 4:35 a.m. Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay are scheduled for 4:45 a.m., followed by Michael Brennan and Kurt Kitayama at 4:55 a.m. The 5:00 a.m. hour features Brooks Koepka and Bud Cauley (5:05 a.m.), Alex Fitzpatrick and Pierceson Coody (5:15 a.m.), and Corey Conners and Johnny Keefer (5:25 a.m.).

Later pairings include Patrick Reed and Adam Scott at 5:40 a.m., Michael Thorbjornsen and Shaun Norris at 5:50 a.m., Marco Penge and Alex Noren at 6:00 a.m., and Russell Henley and Matt Wallace at 6:10 a.m. Francesco Molinari and Collin Morikawa are scheduled for 6:20 a.m., with Jordan Smith and Rory McIlroy at 6:30 a.m. Hennie Du Plessis and Sahith Theegala follow at 6:40 a.m., and Casey Jarvis and Kristoffer Reitan at 6:50 a.m.

The late-morning slate features Cameron Young and Robert MacIntyre at 7:05 a.m., Nico Echavarria and Sungjae Im at 7:15 a.m., Jacob Bridgeman and Justin Thomas at 7:25 a.m., Max Homa and Alex Smalley at 7:35 a.m., and Josele Ballester and Scottie Scheffler at 7:45 a.m. Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry are set for 7:55 a.m., Cameron John and Daniel Brown at 8:05 a.m., Hideki Matsuyama and Kazuma Kobori at 8:15 a.m., Eric Cole and Xander Schauffele at 8:30 a.m., Tommy Fleetwood and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at 8:40 a.m., and Jackson Suber and Bryson DeChambeau at 8:50 a.m. The final groups tee off at 9:00 a.m. (Ludvig Åberg and Lucas Herbert), 9:10 a.m. (Ryan Gerard and Si Woo Kim) and 9:20 a.m. (Ryan Fox and Sam Burns).