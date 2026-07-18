All-Star Game history: key records and recent results

Since 1933, Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has gathered the game’s top players for the Midsummer Classic, an exhibition that remains one of the sport’s most coveted individual honors. According to the source, Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron holds the record for All-Star selections with 21 of his 23 seasons; Willie Mays and Stan Musial each were selected 20 times.

The first home run swing-off in All-Star Game history took place in 2025. According to the source, the 2025 game at Truist Park in Atlanta was tied 6-6 after nine innings and the National League prevailed in the swing-off, a 4-3 decision; Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies was named MVP.

Several long-standing batting marks are noted in the record book. According to the source, Charlie Gehringer has the highest career on-base percentage in All-Star play (.655), Willie Mays has the most career hits (23) and Stan Musial has the most career All-Star home runs (six). Ted Williams leads All-Star players in career RBIs (12) and shares the single-game hits and home-run single-game lists with multiple historic performances.

Additional offensive records cited include Willie Mays’ 20 career runs scored and his team-leading six career stolen bases in All-Star competition, while Dave Winfield is credited with seven career doubles. The source also lists career triples leaders and the single-game highs, including a four-hit game by Joe Medwick (1937), Ted Williams (1946) and Carl Yastrzemski (1970).

Pitching records in the source include Roger Clemens with the most All-Star appearances by a pitcher (10) and Don Drysdale with the most career strikeouts (19). Lefty Gomez is listed with the most career wins (three) and Don Drysdale with the most career innings pitched (19 1/3). Mariano Rivera is credited with the most All-Star saves (four). Recent game results in the source show the American League winning 4-0 in 2026 (MVP Cody Bellinger) and a run of winners and MVPs from 2010 through 2026, including the tied and decided 2025 swing-off.