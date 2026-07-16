Dodgers to give away bobblehead honoring Andy Pages’ Game 7 catch

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give away a bobblehead commemorating Andy Pages’ series-saving catch at the club’s Sept. 6 game against the Washington Nationals, the team said.

The item pays homage to what the Dodgers called one of the more unconventional and greatest catches in MLB history, a pivotal moment in last season’s World Series that helped Los Angeles win back-to-back championships.

With the score tied 4-4 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement lofted a fly to left-center. Enrique Hernández tracked the ball near the wall before Pages, a defensive substitute in center field, ran over his teammate to secure the inning-ending catch.

Hernández told Jimmy Kimmel Live in November 2025 that he initially believed the ball had dropped and thought the World Series was over. He said Pages tapped him on the back and informed him that he had caught the ball, prompting celebration.

The Dodgers won last season’s World Series to complete back-to-back titles. The 2026 Dodgers entered play after the All-Star break leading the National League at 61-36 as they pursue a third consecutive championship.