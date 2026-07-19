Saka hat trick headlines England ratings after 6-4 World Cup win over France

England secured third place at the World Cup with a 6-4 victory over France, their best finish at the tournament since 1966, according to the report. Bukayo Saka completed a first-half hat-trick as England raced into a 4-0 lead before France staged a second-half fightback. Jude Bellingham supplied a dramatic 98th-minute strike to ensure the win.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was given a 7/10 in the ratings for setting England up in a 4-1-4-1 that maximised the wide players and exposed France on transitions, although the report suggested Tuchel might have refreshed the midfield earlier. The assessment also questioned Ivan Toney’s effectiveness up front.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson received a 6 after a rare start, making sharp stops from Rayan Cherki and Kylian Mbappé and helping England play out from the back under pressure. The defence largely earned 6s: Jarell Quansah was noted for matching up physically but was culpable for Bradley Barcola’s goal; Ezri Konsa scored with a neat glancing header yet lost track of Mbappé later; Marc Guéhi marshalled the backline and made a goalline clearance that was ruled out for offside.

In midfield, Declan Rice was the standout with an 8, praised as his best World Cup display — scoring a spectacular goal, providing a set-piece assist and frequently breaking up French attacks. Eberechi Eze earned a 7 for his role in England’s early play and a fine assist for Saka’s second, though he faded as France increased intensity. Morgan Rogers was given a 6 after struggling to impose himself.

Up front, Saka was rated 7 for exploiting Theo Hernández and calmly converting a late penalty to complete his treble. Marcus Rashford (7) created Saka’s opener, while Ivan Toney was marked down to 5 for failing to integrate with the other forwards. Among substitutes, Ollie Watkins was noted with a 6 for stretching the game, and Jude Bellingham — introduced after 70 minutes — was credited with composure and England’s sixth goal, though he received no numerical rating in the report.