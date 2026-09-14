Top Week 1 quotes: Ben Johnson, Malaki Starks and others stand out

The NFL opened its season with several memorable postgame lines from coaches and players, delivered in locker rooms, at podiums and on social media. Ahead of Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, notable comments from Sunday were collected.

After the Chicago Bears’ 59-37 victory over the Carolina Panthers, coach Ben Johnson handed out game balls and singled out running back D’Andre Swift, noting his 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns and referencing a “brand-new f—ing contract.” It was reported two days earlier that Swift and Chicago had agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million extension.

On Baltimore’s sideline, safety Malaki Starks embraced the moment during a postgame stream with teammates, telling Marlon Humphrey and the audience, “I’m Malaki Starks, and I’m a dawg.” The Ravens routed the Indianapolis Colts 41-23 and amassed more than 500 total yards of offense.

Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner offered a blunt assessment after the home loss: “Plain and simple, we got our ass whupped.” The Colts allowed 506 total yards and 41 points, the latter figure marking their second-most points allowed in a season opener over the past 10 seasons, according to ESPN Research.

Trevor Lawrence celebrated a milestone while beating the Cleveland Browns 34-10, throwing four touchdown passes and delivering what became receiver Josh Cameron’s first career catch on his 100th touchdown throw. Lawrence quipped, “I guess I’ve got to get 200 [touchdown passes] now. I’ll keep that one.” Cleveland coach Todd Monken, a first-year NFL head coach, reflected on the loss and the work ahead: “Waited a long time to be a head coach in this league, man. It’s freaking awesome… You’re not going to get me down.”

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels addressed a goal-post celebration by Stefon Diggs that drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty, saying simply, “There’s a time and place for everything.” The penalty pushed the ensuing PAT back; coach Dan Quinn said the team would have gone for two if the penalty had not occurred.