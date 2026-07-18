Sam Burns holds 2-shot lead over Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim at Royal Birkdale

SOUTHPORT, England — Sam Burns moved to the top of the leaderboard on Moving Day at the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, carrying a two-stroke advantage into the final round over Ryan Fox of New Zealand and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim. Each of the past 11 Open winners were within at least four strokes heading into the final round, and the previous 25 champions were in the top 10 on Sunday.

Burns, seeking his first major, shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday, hitting 17 of 18 greens in regulation and gaining more than six strokes on approach through 54 holes. He opened Friday with three straight bogeys before responding with an 8-under 62 to match the lowest round in a major championship. Burns said family circumstances nearly kept him from competing this week: his second child was born July 3 and his wife, Caroline, persuaded him to fly to Royal Birkdale.

Burns acknowledged the challenge of the final round and the limits of control over others’ performances. “Ultimately, it comes down to I can’t control anything anyone else does,” he said. “Someone’s going to go out and play a great round of golf tomorrow, maybe a few people… I’m going to have to go out and execute.”

Ryan Fox is two shots back at 8 under after becoming the eighth golfer — and the third this week — to post a 62 in a major. Playing in calm Saturday conditions, Fox hit 15 of 18 greens, needed 25 putts, made 140 feet of putts and recorded nine birdies and one bogey. Fox is a 19-time winner worldwide and has converted close finishes into victories before, including playoff wins at the OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open last year. “Just pick shots and try to hit them,” he said of his approach for Sunday.

Fox’s 62 came in benign morning conditions with little wind, when scoring chances were more abundant. That round’s favorable conditions were noted as a contrast to forecasted tougher scoring scenarios on Sunday.

The final round will determine who claims the Claret Jug, with Burns, Fox and Si Woo Kim among the leading contenders as play resumes Sunday.