Suber leads as Open Championship moves through Friday at Royal Birkdale

The 2026 Open Championship continued Friday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, with the field jockeying for position ahead of the weekend. The second round produced a tightly bunched leaderboard as players looked to climb into contention on a links course with a major on the line.

Jackson Suber sat atop the standings at 5 under heading into Friday, one shot clear of Daniel Brown and Sungjae Im, according to the tournament leaderboard. Those three occupied the top positions as play progressed, with each seeking to extend momentum into the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler remained within reach of the lead, at 3 under and 2 under respectively. Both players were identified among those capable of moving up the leaderboard as the championship approached its midpoint.

Rory McIlroy, at 2 over, was working to rebound after a difficult opening round Thursday. McIlroy’s position left him with work to do if he is to contend heading into the final two rounds.

The competition heads into the weekend with several players in striking distance of the lead. Full leaderboard information was made available as the Open sought to separate its leaders through the remainder of the championship.