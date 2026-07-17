Arsenal steps up Morgan Rogers pursuit after Tzolis deal

Arsenal are accelerating efforts to sign Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers, with talks described as advanced, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The club has made Rogers its priority as it looks to recruit a wide player.

Romano reports the Rogers discussions are separate from Arsenal’s agreement to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, with the club having wanted both wide players. Romano also notes there are no talks regarding Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Barcelona have shown interest in Tottenham Hotspur right back Pedro Porro, Mundo Deportivo reports, citing the Spaniard’s World Cup performances, including goals against Austria and France, and his on-field connection with Lamine Yamal. Spurs have moved to extend Porro’s contract to 2031, and Mundo Deportivo calls a move for him a “pipe dream” for Barcelona, whose priority is re-signing João Cancelo from Al Hilal and who say they would only sign a centre back if Ronald Araújo leaves.

Manchester United are internally discussing a move for Fulham midfielder Sander Berge as they refine their midfield shortlist, according to TEAMtalk. The report adds United sought three midfielders following Casemiro’s departure, missed out on Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, and have moved decisively to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively.

Other reported targets include Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has attracted interest from Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, per Rudy Galetti; Palace value him at £25 million and are willing to sell with a year left on his contract. TEAMtalk reports Liverpool are leading the race for Mainz defensive midfielder Kaishu Sano and could offer up to €60 million, while Arsenal, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have also contacted his representatives; Sano scored against Brazil at the World Cup. Fabrizio Romano reports Joao Gomes will sign for Aston Villa from Wolverhampton Wanderers for €40 million plus €5 million in add-ons, and that Villa are in talks about Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha and have agreed personal terms with Pervis Estupinan while negotiating with AC Milan.