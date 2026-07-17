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Australian Sports Group secures Canberra United; A-League Men option set for 2028/29

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Canberra United’s future has been secured after almost two years of uncertainty, with the Australian Professional Leagues announcing Friday that Australian Sports Group has taken charge of the club’s licence. The two-time A-League Women champions had faced an uncertain path since their previous backers stepped away.

Under the deal, Australian Sports Group holds an exclusive option to establish an A-League Men side in Canberra for the 2028/29 season. ASG said it plans to pursue growth and investment in the women’s team while working toward an integrated professional club that includes a men’s team.

ASG chief executive Theo Fotopoulos highlighted Canberra’s strong participant numbers and supporter base, saying the organisation was eager to lead the next phase of professional football in the capital and build on the city’s established support for Canberra United.

Canberra United has been the only standalone women’s team across the A-Leagues and had been under threat after Capital Football chose not to continue funding the club. The team was sustained by support from the ACT government during the period the APL sought new ownership, a delay that drew public criticism from Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman.

APL chair Stephen Conroy described the move as an important step for professional football in the ACT, and acknowledged both the Canberra football community and the ACT government for their ongoing support of Canberra United. The arrangement places the club under new ownership with a stated focus on consolidation and future expansion into the A-League Men competition.

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