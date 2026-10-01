U.S. rallies to win Presidents Cup 17-13; Bridgeman clinches at Medinah

Trailing by three points entering Sunday, the U.S. team recovered to take 9.5 of 12 singles points and secure a 17-13 victory over the International team at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. Rookie Jacob Bridgeman rolled in a 3-foot par putt for a 1-up victory over Min Woo Lee to provide the clinching point. U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker praised the group, saying, ‘I’m super proud of them… These guys never gave up. They believed in each other.’

The comeback erased a 10.5-7.5 deficit and extended the U.S. streak in the Presidents Cup to 11 consecutive wins. The Americans dominated the final session while overcoming struggles in the earlier team formats.

Schlabach noted the U.S. entered the week with seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including six of the top eight, while the highest-ranked International players were Si Woo Kim (14th) and Ryan Fox (22nd). Despite that depth on paper, the U.S. failed to find consistent success in foursomes, dropping all five matches on Friday and surrendering a 7-2 overall advantage in foursomes to the International side.

Analysts pointed to a persistent U.S. weakness in foursomes. Schlabach wrote that since 2023 the Americans are 8-26 in foursomes across two Presidents Cups and two Ryder Cups. The World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, is 1-8-0 in foursomes match play, a statistic Schlabach highlighted as part of the reason Snedeker sat him for Saturday afternoon.

Uggetti observed that Sunday illustrated both the Americans’ ability to dominate singles and their continued shortcomings in alternative match formats, warning that the U.S. cannot afford a large deficit heading into Sunday in the Ryder Cup. Jim Furyk, an assistant captain at Medinah and the designated U.S. captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, is expected to have some staff carryover from this event.

On the positive side for the U.S., Schlabach noted Chris Gotterup — a three-time PGA Tour winner this season — went 3-0 over the weekend after a scoreless first two days and produced one of the stronger performances in his first international team competition as a professional.