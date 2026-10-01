U.S. leans on youth while Mexico sticks with veterans as 2030 cycle begins

With the 2026 World Cup behind them, Concacaf rivals the United States and Mexico have taken contrasting approaches to the start of the 2030 cycle as they prepare to meet in Phoenix on Saturday. The first international break since the World Cup has highlighted a youth-focused plan from the U.S. and a continuity-minded approach from Mexico.

Under returning coach Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. called up 28 players for the September/October window, 13 of whom had not previously appeared for the senior team and eight of whom are teenagers. “It’s a completely different approach than it was in the past,” Pochettino said, noting that “the World Cup is in four years.” The Americans opened the break with wins over Peru (4-1) and Chile (4-2).

The U.S. attack produced an expected-goals total of 4.94 across the two friendlies. No American over the age of 30 played in either game. Teenagers Cavan Sullivan (17), Julian Hall (18) and Justin Ellis (19) stood out in the final third during starts in the window, while Mathis Albert came off the bench to become the youngest-ever goal scorer for the U.S. men. Pochettino acknowledged there have been “rocky moments” as new players learn to play together.

Mexico, meanwhile, opened its first camp under new coach Rafael Marquez by retaining much of the experienced core from the 2026 World Cup. Marquez, promoted from an assistant role under Javier Aguirre, said “the foundation will be somewhat based on what we saw at the World Cup” and that there “won’t be any major changes,” though he added the staff will “gradually incorporate certain ideas.” Mexico’s September results were two draws, 1-1 with Colombia and 1-1 with Peru, and the team has presented a more conservative profile this window.

Attention now turns to how each nation progresses. The U.S. must decide how many of the young call-ups will remain once expected starters such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun return ahead of Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals next month. Saturday’s meeting in Phoenix will be an early examination of how the contrasting strategies stack up on the field.