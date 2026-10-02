As Nigeria marks its 66th year, a retrospective highlights six of the nation’s greatest sporting achievements alongside six of its darkest moments. The 12 selections were chosen because they broke barriers, established sustained dominance or left marks on Nigerian sport that have endured long after the final whistle, according to the source text.

At the top of the list is Atlanta 1996, described as Nigeria’s greatest Olympics. Chioma Ajunwa opened the run on Aug. 2 with a 7.12-meter long jump on her first attempt, delivering the country its first Olympic gold after more than four decades of participation. The following day, the Dream Team — largely drawn from players who had won the 1994 Nations Cup and the 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup — beat Argentina 3-2 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, to become the first African nation to win Olympic football gold.

The Dream Team’s run included a memorable semifinal against Brazil, when Nigeria recovered from a 1-3 deficit to win 4-3 in extra time. Other medals in Atlanta included a silver in the women’s 4×400 relay for Falilat Ogunkoya, Olabisi Afolabi, Fatima Yusuf and Charity Opara; a bronze for Ogunkoya in the 400 meters; Mary Onyali’s bronze in the 200; and Duncan Dokiwari’s bronze in super-heavyweight boxing. Nigeria left Atlanta with two golds, one silver and three bronzes — a six-medal haul that remains the country’s highest total at a single Olympics three decades later, according to the source text.

Track star Tobi Amusan is another centerpiece. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, she ran 12.12 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles semifinals, lowering Kendra Harrison’s six-year-old world record by 0.08. In the final she recorded 12.06 with a following wind of 2.5 meters per second, a mark that could not be ratified as a world record, but left her the world champion and, for a time in the same championship, both world-record holder and champion, according to the source text.

Nigeria’s Para powerlifting program also receives prominent mention. The country’s Paralympic powerlifters have amassed 26 gold, 18 silver and 14 bronze medals at the Paralympic Games, a 58-medal total that underscores a sustained period of success, according to the source text.

The full package pairs these high points with six of the nation’s darkest sporting days, presenting a portrait of dramatic triumphs and painful setbacks that have shaped Nigerian sport over 66 years, according to the source text.