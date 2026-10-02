How the Home Nations are faring in the Nations League

The UEFA Nations League is underway and all four Home Nations are involved, with each side producing mixed results so far, according to ESPN.

England opened their campaign against reigning world champions Spain and fell 3-2 in a thriller, according to ESPN. The report notes Spain had not been beaten in 40 matches. England rebounded with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Czechia in Prague, with Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane on the scoresheet. Gordon and Kane also scored in the loss to Spain, and England will next face Luka Modrić’s Croatia before finishing the break with a return match against Czechia at Wembley, ESPN adds.

Wales have struggled in Nations League A, beginning with a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in which Cristiano Ronaldo missed a gilt-edged chance and had a goal ruled out for offside, according to ESPN. A 2-0 loss to Denmark followed, an outing that saw Wales captain Ben Davies turn Mikkel Damsgaard’s ball into his own net and Gustav Isaksen add a second 13 minutes later. Craig Bellamy’s side sit bottom of their group and are winless in six matches this year, the report states. Wales did respond by beating 10-man Norway 2-1, with goals from Dan James and Neco Williams, and will next host Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium.

Scotland are in a new era under head coach Sébastien Pocognoli after Steve Clarke’s departure, but results have not yet improved, according to ESPN. Scotland drew 0-0 with Slovenia before suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Switzerland. Jack Hendry was sent off early in that match for a shove on Dan Ndoye, leading to a Swiss free kick converted by Ricardo Rodríguez; Switzerland added two more second-half goals at Hampden Park. Scotland remain without a win in the Nations League and will face North Macedonia and then Slovenia in their remaining fixtures of the break.

Of the Home Nations, Northern Ireland have the strongest start. ESPN reports Northern Ireland are unbeaten in their campaign so far and sit atop Nations League Group B2.