City find brief respite in Champions League amid week of turmoil

MANCHESTER, England — In a week dominated by controversy around the club, Manchester City and their supporters found a measure of normality on the pitch as the Women’s Champions League group game with Real Madrid finished 1-1 at the Joie Stadium.

Real Madrid took the lead when Linda Caicedo produced a mazy run and a brilliant finish, briefly drawing attention away from events off the field and toward the action under the floodlights. Bunny Shaw responded with a remarkable turn and shot to level for City and send the crowd into full voice.

The match provided a rare, focused interval as the club navigated wider fallout. Reports said an independent panel had found Manchester City guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules, and the club confirmed it would appeal. Premier League CEO Richard Masters said the club had “systematically broken Premier League rules for nearly a decade,” according to the league’s statement.

City’s European campaign had begun nine days earlier with a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich on Sept. 22. The team also won 1-0 in the Women’s Super League against Charlton Athletic four days after the initial reports surfaced. A three-minute video from City CEO Ferran Soriano was among the few public communications from the club during the period.

Canadian defender Jade Rose was the first Manchester City figure to speak publicly after the Premier League’s statement. When asked about the verdict and the club’s uncertain future she said, “I’m just here to talk about the football; that’s what we’re talking about now, so I’d appreciate the questions staying on that,” and added players only knew what had been said publicly. Manager Andréé Jegerlertz described preparations as “business as usual” and declined further comment on potential impacts, emphasizing a game-by-game focus.

The crowd at the Joie Stadium, with the Etihad visible across the road, sang about Lauren Hemp and Kerstin Casparij and regularly chanted the refrain “We’re not really here.” A small group at the north end, reportedly not regulars, displayed an inflatable banana and sang the name of Sheikh Mansour alongside other taunts as supporters sought some continuity amid an extraordinary week.