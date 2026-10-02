CLEVELAND — Andre Szmyt kicked a 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining and safety Grant Delpit intercepted Aaron Rodgers’ last-second heave as the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 Thursday night, according to Daniel Oyefusi. The victory gives Cleveland its first time atop the division since Nov. 9, 2014 and its first 3-1 start since 2021.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 22 yards on seven carries and lost a fumble. After surrendering an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, Watson led the game-winning drive, marking his third late-game drive of the young season, according to Daniel Oyefusi.

Cleveland’s offense produced three consecutive touchdown drives in the second quarter to open a 21-10 halftime lead, but the unit stalled in the second half as Watson committed two turnovers after halftime. The Browns ran for 112 yards on the night, the second straight game in which the team recorded a 100-yard rushing effort, according to Daniel Oyefusi.

The Browns’ defense pressured Rodgers throughout, recording five sacks and two interceptions. The Steelers rallied from a 14-point deficit late in the game, with Rodgers engineering a drive that featured two completions of 20-plus yards to DK Metcalf and a quarterback sneak on a successful two-point conversion, but Cleveland held on in the final 1:42, according to Daniel Oyefusi.

Cleveland was flagged for 17 total penalties, its second straight game with at least 14 infractions; entering Week 4 the Browns had been called for the second-most penalties in the NFL (34), according to Daniel Oyefusi. The Browns will visit the New York Jets on Oct. 11.