Manchester City staff, players react as guilty verdict reverberates through club

According to ESPN, the strength of the judgment against Manchester City in its legal case with the Premier League has stunned the club, its employees and players, with many inside the City Football Academy regarding the published verdict as a worst-case outcome.

ESPN reports there has been speculation and discussion at the CFA since the charges were announced in February 2023, and that it had been viewed internally as unlikely every count of financial misconduct would be proved. The club maintains its innocence, a message delivered from the top by chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and CEO Ferran Soriano, and many staff members are inclined to give senior executives the benefit of the doubt.

More than 700 employees attended a UK all-staff meeting in the first week of a three-week international break while many players were away on national duty, ESPN says. Sources described a nervous mood at the CFA; Soriano told staff in a video message it should be business as usual, but the lack of clarity over what sanctions, if any, might follow has caused genuine concern.

With a number of senior squad members on international duty, some players have had direct contact with the club and others have not, according to ESPN. One agent told ESPN his client is “calm” and reassured by public statements from senior executives, though there is acceptance that situations could change depending on the outcome of an appeal, which must be lodged by the close of business on Friday, Oct. 2.

Speculation around potential sporting sanctions is reported to be the greatest source of worry for players, who require top-level competition to secure international call-ups. ESPN sources said one representative questioned the rationale of punishing current players who were not at the club during the alleged transgressions between 2009 and 2018, while another agent noted many players joined or signed new contracts after the charges were announced in February 2023. The Professional Footballers’ Association has made itself available to speak to players, and previously assisted players when Southampton were expelled from the play-offs and a significant sporting sanction was imposed related to a staff spying incident, ESPN added.