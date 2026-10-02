Week 4 NFL arrivals highlight fall fashion, led by Browns’ Brownie

Week 4 of the NFL season arrives as the calendar turns to October, and game-day entrances are shifting with the weather. Unseasonable heat in parts of the West could keep many players in lighter layers, while cooler air in the East is creating more opportunities for fall-ready outfits, according to the report.

With three weeks of looks now in the books, individual approaches are becoming clearer around the league. Some players are choosing statement pieces to stand out on the walk from locker room to tunnel, while others have favored cleaner, more understated ensembles as part of a consistent personal style, according to the report.

The geographic split in temperatures has produced a wide range of choices. Warm-weather climates are encouraging shorts and single layers, while teams traveling through or based in the East are more likely to show up in jackets and layered garments suited to autumn conditions, according to the report.

Fashion on Thursday night extended beyond players and coaches. Mascots joined the tunnel presentation this week: Brownie the Elf represented Cleveland at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game in a purple jacket and with a matching guitar, channeling Prince, according to the Browns.

As October begins, Week 4 offers another round of pregame style that runs from warm-weather comfort to seasonally layered looks. The combination of varied climates and developing personal tastes means arrivals will continue to serve as a weekly showcase for what players and team characters choose to wear, according to the report.