Multiple Premier League clubs alerted to Jules Koundé availability

Several Premier League clubs have been notified about the potential availability of Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, according to TEAMtalk. Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City were named among the sides alerted to the situation.

TEAMtalk reports Chelsea are actively monitoring Koundé, with manager Xabi Alonso seeking additional options at right back. The report adds Barcelona are aiming to raise funds to help finance new signings, which could make the France international available.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a defensive target, with Bild reporting Los Blancos are tracking Bayer Leverkusen centre back Jarell Quansah ahead of next summer. Bild says Madrid have scouted the 23-year-old England international as they look to add at least two defensive reinforcements; Quansah moved from Liverpool to Leverkusen in 2025 for €35 million and has been subject to interest from Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur have added Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis to a shortlist that already includes Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, TEAMtalk reports. The 23-year-old Greece international has produced three clean sheets in five Premier League appearances since a £20 million summer move from Olympiakos, the outlet adds.

Other reported developments include Bournemouth’s decision not to consider January offers for England midfielder Alex Scott amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, reports BBC Sport; the club values the 23-year-old at about £100 million and intends to keep him until at least next summer. Diario AS reports Real Madrid striker Endrick could face another loan in January because of limited playing time, with AS Roma among clubs that have shown interest. Additional rumors note Manchester United’s contract pursuit of Bruno Fernandes (Caught Offside), Alejandro Balde’s reduced minutes boosting United’s chances (Football Insider), Liverpool interest in Kevin Schade (TEAMtalk) and a string of scouting and target links reported by Football Insider, Ekrem Konur and Gazzetta dello Sport.