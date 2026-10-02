ESPN 30 Under 30: Joshua Van and Usman Nurmagomedov top the list

ESPN’s annual 30-under-30 list aims to spotlight the fighters expected to shape MMA’s future, but this year’s ranking also features established champions, according to ESPN. The top two — Joshua Van of the UFC and Usman Nurmagomedov of the PFL — are current titleholders, No. 3 Ilia Topuria is a former UFC champion, and No. 9 Natalia Silva is set to challenge for the vacant women’s flyweight title this weekend at UFC 332.

ESPN placed Joshua Van at No. 1 on the list, identifying him as the UFC men’s flyweight champion and noting he is 24 years old. Brett Okamoto described Van as perhaps the purest talent in the sport and the best active flyweight, pointing to Van’s second victory over longtime champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331. Okamoto also referenced a comment from Sean O’Malley, who on his YouTube channel called Van the ‘greatest flyweight of all time.’

Usman Nurmagomedov appears at No. 2 as the PFL lightweight champion and is listed at age 28 with a perfect 21-0 professional record, according to ESPN. Okamoto observed that it is unusual for a non-UFC fighter to be considered the best in his division, and he suggested Nurmagomedov could be favored against several top UFC lightweights. ESPN also notes Nurmagomedov is a free agent and that his next career move is a prominent question.

Ilia Topuria is No. 3 on ESPN’s list. The 29-year-old entered the year as the UFC lightweight champion and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters. Topuria suffered the first loss of his professional career when Justin Gaethje retired him on the stool after four rounds in the June 14 main event at the White House; Dre Waters wrote that Topuria remains one of MMA’s best young fighters despite the setback.

ESPN’s panel — Brett Okamoto, Dre Waters, Jeff Wagenheim, Andrew Davis, James Regan, Sam Bruce, James Dielhenn, Marcus Vanderberg and Alecia Hamm — selected fighters based on this year’s achievements and future potential. Other notable entries include Michael Morales at No. 4 (UFC welterweight, age 27) noted for three consecutive first-round finishes and Dakota Ditcheva at No. 5 (PFL women’s flyweight, age 28) listed with a 73% knockout rate; Okamoto mentioned that Most Valuable Promotions’ planned acquisition of the PFL going into 2027 could affect Ditcheva’s exposure.