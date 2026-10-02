Colts vs. Commanders: How to watch London kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders travel to London to open the 2026 NFL London Games Sunday, meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the teams’ first encounter since Washington knocked off Indianapolis 17-16 in Week 8 of the 2022 season.

Both clubs enter the matchup having secured their first wins of the season in Week 3. The Colts edged the Houston Texans, while the Commanders defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET. The game will be televised on NFL Network and available through the NFL’s streaming hub.

The London series continues later in the month, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 11 and the Texans meeting the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 18.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor enters the game with 73 career rushing touchdowns, two shy of 75 before his 28th birthday on Jan. 19. Reaching 75 would place him among the franchise of players who reached that mark before turning 28, a group led by Emmitt Smith (108) and LaDainian Tomlinson (100); the source list also includes Jim Brown (82), Adrian Peterson (76), Josh Jacobs (74), Taylor (73) and Barry Sanders (73).

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