Falcons at Saints: How to watch Monday Night Football

The NFL closes Week 4 with a prime-time meeting between NFC South rivals in New Orleans. Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons travel to the Crescent City to face Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Robinson enters Monday night averaging 145.4 scrimmage yards per game across 11 career prime-time appearances, the highest mark by any player since the 1970 merger, according to ESPN.

All times Eastern: 6 p.m. — Monday Night Countdown on ESPN; 8:15 p.m. — Falcons at Saints on ESPN, according to ESPN.

Fans can stream the game live through the ESPN App and the NFL streaming hub, the network reports.

ESPN is also previewing the matchup on Season 2 of the Original Series The Breakdown with Peyton and Kuechly. New episodes debut Fridays in the ESPN App and the program’s streaming hub, and Episode 1 of the season covers the Week 4 Falcons at Saints matchup, according to ESPN.

For additional coverage, analysis, scores and schedules, ESPN directs fans to its NFL hub page for the latest information.