Giants keep Jameis Winston as starter while J.J. McCarthy acclimates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — J.J. McCarthy opened his first week with the New York Giants as the third‑string quarterback after being traded from the Minnesota Vikings for a fifth‑round pick. He begins behind veteran Jameis Winston and Jake Haener, and the expectation is he will climb the depth chart once he learns the offense. McCarthy’s timeline could hinge on how Winston plays at home Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS) and likely next week at Washington.

Coach John Harbaugh said he is focused on “this week and this week only,” even wearing a black shirt with big white letters reading “1-0” at Wednesday’s practice to emphasize the point. Harbaugh added it will be “a challenge” for McCarthy to learn the playbook and did not feel the need to discuss the McCarthy trade with Winston this week. The Giants are 2-1.

Winston, a 12‑year veteran, reiterated the standards he faces. “I have to play well regardless. That’s it,” he said. “When you’re the quarterback for the New York Football Giants, you have to give your team a chance to win. That’s just the business that we’re in.” He led the Giants to a win on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and said he knows what he is capable of while acknowledging what is required of him.

Winston’s early-season numbers remain a concern: he has a 22.9 QBR, last by a wide margin among the 30 qualifying quarterbacks, and a 29.2 percent off‑target rate on 49 pass attempts, also the worst among quarterbacks. The source noted only the Chargers’ Justin Herbert (27.4) is below 35.0. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy attributed some misses to user error and the weather, noting “a little bit of the sinker ball” on low throws and emphasizing mechanical adjustments.

The Giants appear willing to be patient. The locker room “believes in him implicitly,” and teammates saw last season during Winston’s two‑start stint that he can play at a high level. McCarthy, a top‑10 pick in the 2024 draft, has the pedigree but faces a learning curve; there is no guarantee he will pick up the offense quickly or immediately supplant Winston, making the coming weeks crucial for both quarterbacks.