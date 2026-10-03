Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s historic start spotlights heavy Seahawks target share

RENTON, Wash. — Jaxon Smith-Njigba has produced a video game-like start to the season, becoming only the second player in NFL history with at least 400 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns over the first three games, according to ESPN Research. Marvin Harrison Sr. was the first to reach that mark in 1999; Smith-Njigba’s run also makes him the first player since Calvin Johnson in 2011 with six receiving scores through three games and ties Daryl Turner’s Seahawks record from 1985.

Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 33-31 loss to Washington last Sunday, bringing his totals to 405 receiving yards, six scores and 27 catches — figures that lead the NFL and leave him tied for the league lead in receptions heading into the Week 4 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field.

Teammates and coaches have praised his play. Seahawks safety Julian Love said, “He is so special.” Quarterback Sam Darnold credited preparation and chemistry: “Him being locked into our game plan, doing everything that he can throughout the week to prepare himself mentally to hear the call, hear the concept and just going out there and playing fast… When he goes out there and plays fast, he can play ball at that point.”

The volume of targets has been notable. Smith-Njigba has accounted for 37.2% of Seattle’s targets, a share no other NFL player has exceeded this season, and slightly up from his 35.9% target share last year — the highest single-season mark since Brandon Marshall’s 40.3% in 2012. Smith-Njigba’s 35 targets are almost three times those of Rashid Shaheed and tight end AJ Barner (12 each); Cooper Kupp is next on the team with 10 targets and 101 receiving yards. Coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged the attention, saying, “I think I got this question last year… Jax is off to a great start. We’ve got great players around him. The ball’s going to find other guys at some point.”

Certain plays have shown how Smith-Njigba can impact the entire offense; on Seattle’s last touchdown against Washington he drew two defenders at the goal line and cleared space for Cooper Kupp’s 7-yard score. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury said, “There’s a lot of plays in the plan that are designed to go to other people. In certain situations obviously, we lean towards Jax because of what he brings to the table.” It has raised anew the question of how the Seahawks will distribute the passing game moving forward.