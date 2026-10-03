Klint Kubiak’s makeover fueling Raiders’ 3-0 start

HENDERSON, Nev. — Klint Kubiak was one of the most sought-after playcallers in the offseason, and the Raiders’ decision to wait until he helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX before naming him head coach has already paid dividends. Las Vegas is 3-0 for the first time since 2021, a start attributed in large part to an offense that has been dramatically revamped under Kubiak, according to ESPN.

Under last season’s staff of coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Raiders averaged 14.2 points per game. The team now is scoring 29.3 points per game, tied for seventh in the NFL, a turnaround ESPN credits to Kubiak’s playcalling and quarterback Kirk Cousins’ command of the offense.

The statistical improvement is stark. In 2025 Las Vegas ranked last in total yards per game (245.2), 30th in yards per play (4.4) and 31st in EPA (minus-124.11). Through three games in 2026 the Raiders are 17th in total yards per game (322.5), 13th in yards per play (5.2) and 14th in EPA (2.78). Other gains include a jump from 31st to 10th in offensive efficiency and a rise in third-down conversion rate from 33.8% to 42.3%, according to ESPN.

The offense has produced despite an inconsistent running game and tight end Brock Bowers missing two games after a meniscus trim procedure. Las Vegas beat Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers by double digits; Ashton Jeanty rushed for 102 yards against Miami, and in Week 2 Kirk Cousins completed multiple 40-plus-yard attempts while Tre Tucker finished with 119 receiving yards. Kubiak also involved depth players such as Cody White, who caught two touchdown passes, and Dareke Young, who had a key 27-yard catch in the Chargers game, according to ESPN.

Players have praised Kubiak’s approach. “[Kubiak is] aggressive,” tight end Ian Thomas told ESPN. “[But] he knows when to pull back, and he’ll take chances when he needs to.” Cousins said Kubiak’s strength is getting everyone on the same page, a trait demonstrated in his successful run last season with the Seahawks, who averaged 28.4 points per game — the second-highest mark in franchise history, according to ESPN. The Raiders face their biggest test Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) with a chance to take first in the AFC West.