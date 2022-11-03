in NBA Player

Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving Issue a Joint Statement

The previous week’s events have caused a wide range of feelings among the Nets organization, our Brooklyn neighborhood, and the country. The subsequent public discussion has raised awareness of the difficulties our society has in battling hatred and hate speech. We are prepared to take on this task and understand that this is an exceptional opportunity to leave a lasting impression.

 

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each contribute $500,000 to causes and groups that fight to combat bigotry and intolerance in our communities in order to encourage education within our community. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a charity committed to combating antisemitism and other forms of bigotry that threaten justice and equitable treatment for all people, will collaborate with the Nets and Kyrie Irving. This is an initiative to provide inclusive educational content that combats racism and antisemitism in all of its manifestations.

 

