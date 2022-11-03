Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each contribute $500,000 to causes and groups that fight to combat bigotry and intolerance in our communities in order to encourage education within our community. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a charity committed to combating antisemitism and other forms of bigotry that threaten justice and equitable treatment for all people, will collaborate with the Nets and Kyrie Irving. This is an initiative to provide inclusive educational content that combats racism and antisemitism in all of its manifestations.