The Cardinals had a strong week last week, going 3-0 in three games inside their own area, two games in a conference, and two games outside a league. They began the week by sweeping Notre Dame College 3-0, moving them one step closer to securing the MEC North Division. Their next match was a special senior day non-conference game versus Bluefield State, which they won again by a score of 3-0. Their best performance of the week was on Tuesday against Alderson Broaddus, when they secured the MEC North Division with their third 3-0 victory of the week. The Cardinals improved their record against Division II opponents to 21-7 overall and 21-3 in regional play.