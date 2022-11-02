in NCAA Team

WU Volleyball Chosen Second in Atlantic Regional NCAA DII Rankings

The top ten teams were announced in alphabetical order during the first week of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Rankings. As the competition for a spot in the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament heats up, the first numerical rating of the teams was revealed on Wednesday. In preparation for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament the following week, the Wheeling University volleyball team placed second on the list.

 

The Cardinals had a strong week last week, going 3-0 in three games inside their own area, two games in a conference, and two games outside a league. They began the week by sweeping Notre Dame College 3-0, moving them one step closer to securing the MEC North Division. Their next match was a special senior day non-conference game versus Bluefield State, which they won again by a score of 3-0. Their best performance of the week was on Tuesday against Alderson Broaddus, when they secured the MEC North Division with their third 3-0 victory of the week. The Cardinals improved their record against Division II opponents to 21-7 overall and 21-3 in regional play.

 

