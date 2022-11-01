in NBA Team

NBA fines Sixers for breaking league rules

The NBA determined that the Philadelphia 76ers broke the regulations regulating the timing of free-agent negotiations, and as a result, the team will forfeit their second-round selections in the 2023 and 2024 NBA Drafts. The NBA’s press release is as follows.

 

The Philadelphia 76ers were found to have broken the NBA’s regulations regarding the timing of free agency talks this season, and as a result, the league has revoked Philadelphia’s second-round selection in both the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The cancellation of two draft selections was due to revelations that, previous to the deadline for such negotiations, the 76ers had discussions about free agency with two players (P.J. Tucket and Danuel House Jr.).

The Philadelphia 76ers acknowledged the league’s decision and completely cooperated with the inquiry, according to a statement they issued on the subject. “Moving forward, we’re concentrating on the upcoming season.”

 

