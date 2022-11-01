The Philadelphia 76ers were found to have broken the NBA’s regulations regarding the timing of free agency talks this season, and as a result, the league has revoked Philadelphia’s second-round selection in both the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The cancellation of two draft selections was due to revelations that, previous to the deadline for such negotiations, the 76ers had discussions about free agency with two players (P.J. Tucket and Danuel House Jr.).

The Philadelphia 76ers acknowledged the league’s decision and completely cooperated with the inquiry, according to a statement they issued on the subject. “Moving forward, we’re concentrating on the upcoming season.”