Darius Garland of the Cavaliers returns after missing five games due to an eye injury

Darius Garland, the All-Star point guard for the Cavaliers, started the game again after missing five due to a left eye injury. He participated in 42 minutes of Cleveland’s 114-113 overtime triumph over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Garland, who had been out since October 19, finished the game with a 9-for-20 field goal percentage and three steals. The 22-year-old was accidentally scratched during the season opener in Toronto, resulting in a cut beneath his lower eyelid.

 

J.B. Bickerstaff, Garland’s coach, stated the player will not wear safety goggles. He had been exercising while sporting goggles. Bickerstaff declared, “He’s going to play without the goggles. He would be at the same level of danger as everyone else since, according to the medical professionals and doctors I spoke with, “everything seems healthy from the ocular standpoint.”

Although the Cavaliers initially believed Garland would only miss a few games, significant swelling in his eyelid severely restricted his field of vision. On Tuesday, he participated in his first full-contact session, clearing the last obstacle before team doctors gave their approval.

 

