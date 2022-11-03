J.B. Bickerstaff, Garland’s coach, stated the player will not wear safety goggles. He had been exercising while sporting goggles. Bickerstaff declared, “He’s going to play without the goggles. He would be at the same level of danger as everyone else since, according to the medical professionals and doctors I spoke with, “everything seems healthy from the ocular standpoint.”

Although the Cavaliers initially believed Garland would only miss a few games, significant swelling in his eyelid severely restricted his field of vision. On Tuesday, he participated in his first full-contact session, clearing the last obstacle before team doctors gave their approval.