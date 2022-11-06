in NCAA Tournament

Jim Nantz Explains His Decision to Step Away from the NCAA Tournament

Jim Nantz, a longtime play-by-play announcer for CBS, made headlines last week when Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that after this season, Nantz will stop calling the NCAA tournament, with Ian Eagle taking over as the primary announcer in 2024. Nantz will continue to be the network’s top voice for the NFL and golf. He has called the competition for 32 consecutive years.

 

Nantz made it clear during a guest appearance on the SI Media Podcast that abandoning the tournament would not signal the beginning of him reducing his workload for other projects. “I’m not even close to it,” said Nantz, 63. “I recently committed to a very lengthy contract. And in that contract, I essentially spelt out precisely what is going on at the moment and that I’ll be working with Tony Romo in the NFL for a very long time. Everything finally comes to an end, as they say,” continued Nantz. The NFL and golf, in my opinion, will likely follow similar courses. I intend to continue doing both for a while.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coach Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as Analyst

Meier is banned for Miami’s first three games due to an NCAA investigation