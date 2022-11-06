Nantz made it clear during a guest appearance on the SI Media Podcast that abandoning the tournament would not signal the beginning of him reducing his workload for other projects. “I’m not even close to it,” said Nantz, 63. “I recently committed to a very lengthy contract. And in that contract, I essentially spelt out precisely what is going on at the moment and that I’ll be working with Tony Romo in the NFL for a very long time. Everything finally comes to an end, as they say,” continued Nantz. The NFL and golf, in my opinion, will likely follow similar courses. I intend to continue doing both for a while.