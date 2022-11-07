in NCAA Coach

Meier is banned for Miami’s first three games due to an NCAA investigation

While the university cooperates with an NCAA investigation, Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been banned for the first three games of the season. Meier stated on Sunday that the NCAA and her are working together. The only information she, the university, or the NCAA have provided about the investigation is that Miami has referred to it as “an enforcement case.”

 

Since Miami has not received any punishments from the NCAA, the institution has imposed this fine on itself. In Meier’s absence, Fitzroy Anthony, the team’s assistant head coach, will take charge.

Meier stated in a statement that she has “directed my programs with honesty, quality, equity, and grit” for more than 30 years. “I have worked transparently with the NCAA while they investigate an enforcement issue involving the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball team, and I will continue to do so. On November 16, I’m looking forward to going back into competition with the best coaches and student-athletes in the nation.”

 

