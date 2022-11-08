Four colleges, including University of Michigan, have been chosen to host four-team NCAA games next Friday and Sunday (November 11-13). Albany, Penn State, and Louisville will be present at Phyllis Ocker Field in addition to Michigan. On Friday, November 11, at noon, Michigan will take on the Great Danes to begin regional play; Penn State and Louisville will follow at 2:30 PM. The NCAA quarterfinal game on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 PM.

The national semifinals, which are set for Friday, November 18, at UConn’s George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut, will include the winner of each first- and second-round site. the November 20 NCAA championship game at 1:30 PM.