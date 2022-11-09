On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM, Virginia Tech will travel to West Virginia, the seventh-seeded team, for a first-round encounter at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. In Chugger Adair’s 17 seasons in Blacksburg, the Hokies will make their 12th NCAA tournament appearance (12 seasons as head coach).

The challenging 2022 regular season schedule for Tech, which included seven regular season games against RPI top-20 opponents, was directly responsible for the team’s NCAA tournament qualifying on Monday. The Hokies spent one week of the season in the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll and had an RPI ranking of No. 46 when the selection window opened.

Tech has 12 goal scorers and 16 point earners on its team. Taylor Price, a 2022 All-ACC Third Team and All-Freshman Team selection, is the Hokies’ captain. During the regular season, Price led all league freshmen forwards with eight goals and three assists.