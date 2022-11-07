The Rochester defender Hannah Callaghan, a fifth-year senior, who was selected the MAC tournament’s MVP, stated, “It was a long time coming. The journey has been an emotional rollercoaster. We’ve known this bunch was unique from the start. We were aware that nobody could touch us as long as we were on the soccer pitch by ourselves.”

The selection show, which airs Monday at 4pm, will reveal UB’s seed and first-round opponent. UB enters the NCAA tournament with a 17-game undefeated run. The Rutgers squad, which was rated No. 3 at the time and is presently in the top 25 in the Ratings Percentage Index, was the Bulls’ opponent in their lone loss this season. At 39 in RPI, UB joined the MAC tournament.