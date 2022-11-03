in NBA Player

Coach Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as Analyst

The Las Vegas Aces’ head coach Becky Hammon will join ESPN as an NBA studio commentator for the 2022–2023 season, according to a press release from ESPN. The disclosure was made today in Ojai, California at the espnW: Women + Sports Summit. In December, Hammon will make his ESPN debut.

 

Hammon expressed his excitement about his role in ESPN’s NBA coverage this season. Working with ESPN’s outstanding staff of announcers and getting the chance to discuss the game I like will be a lot of fun, she said.

The 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year, Hammon, will provide content for NBA staples Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NBA Today. Currently, Hammon is in charge of the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces have won the WNBA Western Conference in the past. Hammon has previously assisted Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WU Volleyball Chosen Second in Atlantic Regional NCAA DII Rankings