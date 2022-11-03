Hammon expressed his excitement about his role in ESPN’s NBA coverage this season. Working with ESPN’s outstanding staff of announcers and getting the chance to discuss the game I like will be a lot of fun, she said.

The 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year, Hammon, will provide content for NBA staples Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NBA Today. Currently, Hammon is in charge of the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces have won the WNBA Western Conference in the past. Hammon has previously assisted Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.