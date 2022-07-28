in NBA Player

Cause of Death for Adreian Payne Revealed

Insights on Adreian Payne’s shooting death have changed. The former NBA star’s death was officially classified as a homicide on July 28 according to an autopsy report that the press was able to get. His cause of death was listed as “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”

Nearly three months have passed since the basketball player’s passing on May 9. In Orange County, Payne was shot and lost his life. “A guy in his 30s who had been shot, subsequently identified as Adreian Payne, was brought to the hospital, where he was declared deceased,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to the media at the time.

The gunman “stayed at the scene and was transferred to OCSO headquarters where he was interrogated by homicide investigators,” according to the authorities. As the shooter, Lawrence Dority was apprehended on a first-degree murder warrant and transported to the Orange County Jail. The Atlanta Hawks selected Payne in the NBA draft of 2014.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

