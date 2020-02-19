Cavaliers News: Cleveland Will Part Ways With Head Coach John Beilein

According to league sources around the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers will part ways with John Beilein on Wednesday. The 67-year old head coach is actually leaving in the middle of the first year of a $12 million dollar contract.

Next up is associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff who will be promoted to head coach in Beilein’s absence.

BREAKING – John Beilein and the Cavaliers are expected to part ways by Wednesday, with Beilein walking away from the remainder of his deal. The latest from @ShamsCharania & @ByJasonLloyd ⤵️ — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 18, 2020

Initially, word broke over the All-Star break that a split could be coming with Cleveland and Beilein. Remember that just months ago, Beilein made headlines for the wrong reasons when he called his players ‘thugs’. At that point, it was probably evident that the proper ‘fit’ was missing.

According to ESPN, the organization has arrived at a settlement with the former Michigan Wolverines head coach.

Beilein and the Cavaliers negotiated a financial settlement that will pay him a portion of the remaining money on his 2019-20 contract, league sources said. He left the University of Michigan and signed a five-year contract with Cleveland that included a team option for the final season, a deal that paid him more than $4 million a season, league sources said.

Word around league circles seemed to be the Cavaliers were willing to work through a tough start with Beilien. However, frustrations with losing and a disconnect between himself and his own locker room played a factor in things changing directions for both parties.

Currently, Cleveland’s 14-40 record is second-worst in the entire league behind just Golden State.

After losing LeBron James, things have not been kind to the Cavaliers. Now they start anew, with no telling when better times are in sight.