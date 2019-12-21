in NBA

Celtics News: Boston Fans Go Crazy for Tacko Fall

Fan favorite makes his home debut in Friday’s game

Brad Stevens was on the phone with his daughter early on Friday when she reportedly told him, “It’s time to give the people what they want.”

Stevens’ was referring to Tacko Fall, the 7’6 rookie center from Senegal fans had enamored themselves with since the NBA Summer League. He has been on a two-way contract, splitting time with the Celtics (although mostly inactive) and their G League affiliate Maine Red Claws, but an injury bug opened up a spot for Fall on the active roster.

With the Celtics up by more than 20 points over the Detroit Pistons late in the fourth quarter, Stevens heeded his daughter’s advice and fans’ demands by checking Fall into the game. The reaction from the crowd at the TD Garden was an unforgettable moment.

Fall was picked up by Boston as an undrafted free agent, and it didn’t take long for him to establish himself as a fan favorite. He averaged 7.2 points on 77% shooting, four rebounds, and 1.4 blocks through five games in the Summer League, causing fans to chant MVP while he was at the free throw line.

It was his Summer League performance that made the Celtics realize they might have something special in Fall and quickly signed him to a two-way contract.

It remains to be seen how big of a role Fall will have on the team for this season and going forward, but one thing that’s for sure is Celtics fans will be hyped for him every step of the way.

Written by Andres Soto

