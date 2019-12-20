We break down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s monster performance against the Lakers. The “Greek Freak” made a career high five three-pointers, leading the Bucks to a 111-104 win against the top team in the Western Conference. We discuss how Giannis adding a three point shot to his arsenal makes him one of the most unstoppable players in NBA history. Plus, did Giannis mock Lebron with his crown celebration?

We give you the latest MLB free agency and trade rumors that have Josh Donaldson down to the Nationals or Twins and the Cleveland Indians reportedly asking teams for their best and final offers for all-star shortstop Francisco Lindor. We tell you who’s the favorite right now to land both stars and where we think they’ll ultimately end up.

We give you the latest MLB trade rumor that has the Rockies considering offers for the All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. We discuss potential destinations for Arenado and tell you why his splits might scare teams off. Plus, we tell you where we think he ultimately ends up.

