NFL News: Tom Brady Keeps his Word, Sends Joe Mixon a Jersey

Patriots QB and Bengals RB exchanged tweets after last week’s game

The Cincinnati Bengals were expected to lose to the New England Patriots. It was no surprise when the team with the worst record in the league was dominated by the defending Super Bowl champions 34-13 last Sunday. It was an unmemorable late regular season game, but Bengals running back Joe Mixon will remember this game for a different reason than the final score.

Mixon, who had 25 carries for 136 yards in the loss, tweeted out his excitement over talking to Tom Brady after the game. He lamented however, that he didn’t ask to swap jerseys with the 19-year veteran.

Brady saw the tweet and responded the following morning with a promise:

Almost a week later after many may have forgotten about the twitter exchange, Bengals beat writer Ben Baby confirmed that Brady did in fact keep his word.

It was likely an unforgettable moment for the third year running back out of Oklahoma, who likely grew up watching Brady dominate opposing defenses. Maybe the Bengals will be able to pick up a franchise quarterback of their own with the number one pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Written by Andres Soto

