There were tributes to his life and work all throughout TD Garden. There were video tributes showcasing some of Russell’s most significant on- and off-court achievements. The club furthermore sported No. 6 patches on their limited-edition jerseys, which also featured a Celtics script modeled by the Slade’s Bar and Grill eatery that Russell had previously owned. 11 gold diamonds ran the sides of the jerseys, representing the 11 championships Russell helped Boston win over a 13-year period during his illustrious career.