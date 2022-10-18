in NBA Team

Bill Russell contributed to creating and defining the Boston Celtics’ standard. The team used its most recent opportunity to pay tribute to its best player on Tuesday night before playing Philadelphia in the season opener. The Celtics performed the first of two ceremonies that will be held this season to remember Russell, who passed away on July 31 at the age of 88. There will be an additional celebration on February 12, Russell’s birthday.

 

There were tributes to his life and work all throughout TD Garden. There were video tributes showcasing some of Russell’s most significant on- and off-court achievements. The club furthermore sported No. 6 patches on their limited-edition jerseys, which also featured a Celtics script modeled by the Slade’s Bar and Grill eatery that Russell had previously owned. 11 gold diamonds ran the sides of the jerseys, representing the 11 championships Russell helped Boston win over a 13-year period during his illustrious career.

 

