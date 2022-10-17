The statement reads, “He is in fantastic spirits as he begins therapy and is receiving the best care from a collaborative team of physicians in Atlanta. Dikembe and his family want discretion at this time so they may concentrate on taking care of him. They appreciate your prayers and kind thoughts.”

The 7-foot-2-inch Mutombo, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, first attended Georgetown University in Washington on a scholarship for academics in 1987. In his second year, he joined the basketball team, and in his third year, he became famous.

Denver Nuggets’ fourth-round pick in the 1991 NBA Draft, Mutombo went on to win four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and make eight All-Star appearances. He spent 18 seasons with Denver, the Houston Rockets, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Denver.