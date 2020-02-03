Chiefs News: Kansas City Wins Thriller Super Bowl LIV

Finally – in a 31-20 victory in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium – the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions once again.

Patrick Mahomes is the MVP of the game with a stat line that will forever read 26 of 42 for 286 yards and two touchdowns, paired with two costly interceptions in his first Super Bowl. Equally important, Mahomes overcame a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter with around 7:00 to go to rally his team. Mahomes becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to overcome three straight deficits of 10 or more in three straight playoff games.

For much of this game, it seemed like the 49ers had 12 men on the field on defense. Truly, they just played that well. And then, Mahomes and the offense woke up and connected on enough big throws to forever be a part of history.

All of this is important, because Andy Reid has worked two decades for this opportunity. Of course, nothing guarantees that Mahomes will be back in this game another four or five times or even once.

While the 49ers had a superb season, it just ended up being one of destiny for the Chiefs. And I am pretty sure it was good for the league. In a year they overcame not being the no. 1 seed, an injury to their star quarterback, and a lot of other adversity; they finished as the NFL’s best.

And the Super Bowl will be remembered as one that entertained the masses at a time when the country and world needed it.