Trail Blazers News: Damian Lillard’s Play Is On Another Planet Right Now

It wouldn’t be fair to those who love the game of basketball if we glossed over the play of Portland Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard.

For instance, take a look at what he’s done over the course of the last six games.

51 Points, 12 Assists, 2 Rebounds

48 Points, 10 Assists, 9 Rebounds

36 Points, 11 Assists, 12 Rebounds

50 Points, 12 Assists, 6 Rebounds

47 Points, 8 Assists, 6 Rebounds

61 Points, 7 Assists, 10 Rebounds

All of this culminates in averages of 48 points per game, 10 assistst per game, and 6.4 rebounds per game over that time span. Of course, he dropped the big one last night in scoring 61 at home against the Utah Jazz.

Dame (51 PTS, 12 AST & 9 3PM) is a BEAST ⌚️🔥@Dame_Lillard is the 1st player in NBA history to average 45+ PTS & 10+ AST through 6 games! pic.twitter.com/OwE2xYDkHg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 2, 2020

Indeed, it’s one of those stretches where you just want to let him have the ball as many times as possible in four quarters; and get on his back. I thought this tweet was pretty cool, taking a look at the shot chart over this dominant span; one can see that Lillard has done most of his damage from long rang. For instance, he’s hit 57 percent of his three point shots in this hot stretch.

Damian Lillard Last 6 Games: 48.8 Points per game 10.2 Assists per game 49 of 86 from 3-Point range (57%) Look at these DEEEEEP 3s! pic.twitter.com/5BbChfQmmz — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) February 2, 2020

If this was NBA JAM, Lillard would have the game saying ‘HE’S ON FIRE’ on constant loop. Since it’s 2020, Lillard tells a reporter after last night’s game that he’s simply never been on a run like this in his life.

"I've never been in this type of rhythm in my life." – Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/NfZnF08obd https://t.co/73SHH9eRfc — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2020

It’s nice to write about a dominant stretch like this when it happens in the NBA. Finally, it got me thinking; for all of those that have their Luka Doncic MVP vote ready to cast, could Lillard steal the award if he runs this out until the end of the year?