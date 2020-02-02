Patriots News: New England Willing To Give Quarterback $30M Deal

Typically, Super Bowl Sunday involves Tom Brady. On this one in particular, the only Brady we will get in the news is that the New England Patriots are willing to give him $30 million to return for another season.

Now, is this possibly in reaction to the cryptic tweet Brady posted on social media days ago? Perhaps that is the case. On that front, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has more:

Sources say the famous tweet actually previews a Super Bowl commercial that features Brady. Either way, Brady’s offseason will be fascinating as he claims the spotlight.

Equally important is the bit of news regarding the looming contract situation between Brady and the Patriots, which is the main vein of the story.

In this latest #Patriots QB Tom Brady update, I mention two factors: Brady’s contract and Brady’s desire for weapons. My understanding is surrounding Brady with more talent is his No. 1 priority for their resources: https://t.co/w9x0aoHVRN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2020

Here is the skinny on the entire situation between Brady and New England, as it resides on Super Bowl Sunday according to Rapoport:

The Patriots are intent on keeping Brady, obviously, believing he has one or two good years left. They are willing, sources say, to pay him in excess of $30 million per year to keep him in New England — a significant commitment that would bring his salary more in line with other elite QBs. That would help, but it may not be all. If Brady is going to return, he wants to see the team spend on some weapons — which they attempted to do last offseason by signing Antonio Brown, only to have it fail. It would be unlike Bill Belichick to “go for it” but that may close the deal.

Clearly it seems like Brady will either retire or return to the Patriots. There is absolutely no other situation that makes much sense, and he’s already said that he would likely continue playing. Reading between the lines with all the evidence we have so far; Brady’s ride in New England seems like it will continue.

Especially learning that the tweet that got people talking had nothing to do with retirement.