Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Speaks on Kansas City Future In Wake of Super Bowl

Inevitably, once a Super Bowl is won; people start talking about the next thing. Also, other teams come after players, current players make more, and head coaches face the option of moving on via retirement or continuing to try to win another title.

In this case, the looming topic is that of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is eligible for a contract extension now having played three seasons in the league. Obviously, the two sides are likely to come to an agreement. Furthermore, it should be a record amount.

Following the game, head coach Andy Reid spoke about his own future via Adam Teicher of ESPN. Then, Patrick Mahomes talked on the matter Monday of his looming extension and future in Kansas City.

Reid says he hasn't thought about how much longer he will coach but adds, "I've got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 3, 2020

Mahomes says he’s going to let his agent handle it.

“That’s stuff that’s handled with other people. Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time. I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here. For me, it’s kind of letting that stuff handle itself. I’m in a great organization. I have a great team of guys working for me, guys and girls. For me, it’s about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me.”

Now, there’s no way the Chiefs are letting Mahomes escape their grasp. In fact, I wouldn’t expect the negotiation process to look in any way shape or form like Dak Prescott in Dallas. Truly, it should be a very smooth topic on both sides that the public hears little about until it’s signed and done.

Mahomes is a gold bar in the form of a quarterback for the Chiefs’ brand. The bigger concern would be Reid, or at least the more immediate. And it sounds like Reid is intent on still giving this coaching thing a go.