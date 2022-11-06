Given yearly financial aid restrictions for 85 scholarship players, legislation announced in August implies there won’t be an opportunity for schools to add undergraduate transfers between semesters. Numerous players who have already used the site in anticipation of enrolling and starting practice at a new school at the start of the spring semester would be left in a state of uncertainty.

One veteran of compliance characterized the scenario as follows: The gateway is crowded with athletes looking for an available entry. According to current NCAA policy, all doors will be shut. An inquiry for clarification received no immediate response from the NCAA. However, it seemed Thursday afternoon that materials made available to NCAA members on Tuesday had been taken down from the association’s website.