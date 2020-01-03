Cowboys News: Dallas Will Move On From Jason Garrett As Head Coach Per Report

Finally, there is a light at the end of the long tunnel between the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, and Jason Garrett. Indeed, the Cowboys will have a new head coach in 2020 according to Ed Werder.

Source: #Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2020

Notably to follow up Werder’s tweet is the anecdote from the ESPN lead story.

A source told ESPN’s Ed Werder that after showing an “abundance of care and respect” for Garrett, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have decided the coach will not be part of the organization moving forward.

Remember, a meeting was set to take place on Thursday between the Cowboys and Garrett. Some reports had possible discussions surrounding a future role within the organization for the embattled head coach. However, that meeting did not happen. Still it would remain possible that Garrett could remain with the Cowboys in some capacity. With the way reports are being worded, it would seem that looks as a long-shot at this point.

With Garrett’s contract set to expire in the middle of the month, perhaps the organization plans to just simply let it expire.

Finally, with the slow and methodical approach; the Cowboys are not worried about a head coaching candidate getting away from them. This could point towards Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma as a guy Jones is looking at as a replacement.