Cowboys News: Jason Garrett Survives Black Monday, Sets Second Meeting With Jerry Jones

Undeniably, the Dallas Cowboys and their owner Jerry Jones are considering making a change at head coach. Furthermore, what the Cowboys decide to do with this position in the organization has become one of the most polarizing stories of the season.

Now that we have entered the off-season, all reports state that a second meeting has been scheduled between the two leading men of the Cowboys. While all reporters covering the story waited for the big moment Monday, that day came and went. For now, Garrett survives.

'The Long Goodbye': Why Jason Garrett Gets Another Day As Cowboys Coach https://t.co/kasJhsyzH3 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) December 31, 2019

Still, Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated said that letting Garrett go out quietly and without fanfare is a sign of immense respect from the owner.

And, so, “respect” means that if during Garrett’s Monday “goodbye” meeting with the Jones family somebody mentioned how wonderful it would be for Jason to make sure he bid a warm farewell not only to every player in traditional “Exit Interviews” but maybe to experience more lengthy “Exit Interviews,” maybe to give a playful chest-shove to every player and maybe to give a sincere handshake to every salesman and maybe to give a sincere embrace to every secretary, by God, the pater familias is going to issue his approval. That’s what’s happening here, how a Monday Dismissal Meeting turned into what I’m told will be Tuesday Dismissal Meeting Part II.

Therefore, the announcement will probably happen in quiet and maybe even sentimental fashion between Garrett and the organization that employed him for nine years.

Finally the Cowboys will move on for Garrett, but it will be done on their own terms. Much alike the way Jerry Jones has done things so many times before – his own way – not worrying about the approval of others.