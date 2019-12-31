MLB News: The Ken Griffey Jr. Monument Goes Beast Mode

First, the Skittles came back to the Seattle Seahawks’ home field.

Now, iconic monuments dawn the jersey. For instance, the Ken Griffey Jr. monument over at Safeco Field is embracing Marshawn Lynch’s number 24 jersey. Take a look:

All of this seemed pretty far-fetched a week ago, which was before initial reports on the Seahawks adding lynch took place.

Then Seattle brought Lynch back along with former former running back Robert Turbin. Lynch played and tallied 34 yards on 12 carries, and the touchdown above.

Now, a former icon in the city of Seattle dons the Lynch jersey once more. In a way, stuff like this epitomizes Get More Sports in it’s essence. Two icons from two different sports, crossing paths in an unlikely fashion; most likely by some fan’s interaction.

Finally, when I saw that monument on social media; I did a double-take. I just felt I had to get it on the blog somewhere.

Seattle will travel to Philadelphia for a game that takes place on Sunday. It should be a real humdinger. Most experts think that the Seahawks have the best chance of any road team to pull the upset, with most people feeling that Philadelphia does things that could cause Seattle fits as well.